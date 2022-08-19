AAP workers detained for gathering outside Sisodia's residence after CBI raids

AAP workers detained ouside Manish Sisodia's residence after CBI raids | ANI

Delhi Police on Friday detained Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers who gathered outside Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's residence after CBI conducted raids at over eight locations.

While speaking to ANI, a party worker said, "They're announcing that they've imposed Section 144 here. Nobody raised slogans or misbehaved, we don't what do they fear. The more they stop us, the bigger we will grow."

#WATCH | Police detained AAP workers who gathered outside Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodia's residence.



A worker says, "They're announcing that they've imposed Sec 144 here. Nobody raised slogans or misbehaved, we don't what do they fear. The more they stop us, the bigger we'll grow." pic.twitter.com/a29Esh51Q5 — ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2022

Earlier, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday was conducting raids at 22 locations in the national capital and other states, including the residence of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in connection with irregularities in the new excise policy case.

A CBI team reached Sisodia's residence early in the morning.

The probe teams were also raiding the houses of former Commissioner Excise E. Gopikrishan, two public servants and others.

Sisodia claimed that he was innocent and the CBI was working at the behest of the Centre.

AAP supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addressed a digital press conference at noon after the raids at Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's residence. Kejriwal solidly backed Sisodia and praised him by saying that he has been announced as world's best Education Minister after he was featured on the front page of New York Times.