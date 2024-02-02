AAP VS BJP Showdown Begins In Delhi, Protest Intensifies Amid Tight Security; Visuals Surface

The ongoing political feud between the AAP and BJP is poised to escalate once more, as Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Friday morning his intention to disregard a fifth summons from the Enforcement Directorate, potentially subjecting himself to arrest. Kejriwal, the AAP leader, was summoned for inquiry regarding the liquor policy case, but he intends to participate in a protest against Tuesday's controversial Chandigarh mayoral election, which the BJP won amid disputed circumstances.



The Delhi Police are bolstering security measures in central areas of the capital today as hundreds of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) members and supporters assemble to voice their dissent following the surprising outcome of the Chandigarh Mayoral elections. Allegations of electoral malpractice will be at the forefront of the protest, according to reports from PTI.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann are to participate in the protest alongside AAP supporters. Visuals show that the AAP leaders leave from the AAP HQ to join the protest.

AAP Chief @ArvindKejriwal along with Punjab CM @BhagwantMann leave together for civil lines AAP Headquarters to take part in the protest against 'Fraudulent' Chandigarh Mayoral Election. pic.twitter.com/RBgLe0jiTM — Dr Ranjan (@AAPforNewIndia) February 2, 2024

Although, the protest is been not sanctioned by the Delhi police but heavy para military and police forces have been deployed to overlook and manage the crowd that is gathering because of the AAP protest.

Personnel from three Delhi Police districts, including senior officials, are being deployed, alongside eight companies of paramilitary forces, as tensions escalate ahead of planned protests by both the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

BJP Launches Protest Outisde AAP HQ

Meanwhile, at a rally outside the AAP headquarters on DDU Marg, Delhi BJP leaders and supporters accused the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government of corruption.

Concurrently, a short distance away, protesters from the AAP demonstrated outside the headquarters of the BJP, accusing them of manipulating the most recent Chandigarh mayoral elections.

BJP protesters also clashed with the cops and tried to enter the AAP HQ

BJP protesters demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Kejriwal raising anti-Kejriwal slogans.

BJP leader Kapil Mishra says, 'Kejriwal will go to jail just like (Manish) Sisodia. CM Kejriwal is a thief, thieves are meant to go to jail'.

Tuesday marked a notable setback for both the Congress and AAP, as the BJP secured a sweeping victory in the Chandigarh Mayoral elections.

