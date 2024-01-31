Chandigarh: AAP, Congress Protest Against 'Rigging' In Mayoral Polls, Demand Police Against Anil Masih

Chandigarh Mayor Election: Oppn Accuses Presiding Officer Anil Masih Of Tampering With Votes (Video Surfaces) | X

Chandigarh: Members of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress on Wednesday held a protest against what they termed as "rigging" in mayoral elections held here on Tuesday.

The councillors and leaders of both the parties – constituents of the INDIA bloc - accused BJP of ``rigging’’ the mayoral election and alleged that the presiding officer, Anil Masih, deliberately cancelled the votes of our eight councillors so that BJP could make its mayor, and demanded registration of a police case against him.

AAP demand police action against Masih

The AAP Chandigarh co-in-charge Sunny Ahluwalia also submitted a demand with the Chandigarh police to register a case against Masih and handed him videos and other objectionable materials related to ``rigging’’ in the said elections.

Ahluwalia who later also addressed the newspersons, alleged that the BJP was the biggest threat to the country's democracy. He held that as per the strategy, BJP had managed all the officials related to the mayoral election and made its mayor by rigging the election in broad daylight.

Affidavit says AAP, Congress named Kuldeep Dholar as mayor

He said that all the AAP and Congress councillors had given an affidavit in the high court that they had voted for Kuldeep Dholar as the mayor.

The Youth Congress leaders also protested outside the office of Chandigarh Municipal Corporation. Stating that there was also a scuffle between Congress workers and the police during the demonstration, the party release said that the police also detained many party workers including Chandigarh Youth Congress president Manoj Lubana