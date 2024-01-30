Chandigarh Mayor Election: AAP Accuses Presiding Officer Anil Masih Of Tampering With Votes In Viral Video

Chandigarh Mayor Election: Oppn Accuses Presiding Officer Anil Masih Of Tampering With Votes (Video Surfaces) | X

Just after Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) won the Chandigarh Mayoral Elections of which the results were announced on Tuesday, a video showing Presiding Officer Anil Masih making notes using his pen is doing rounds on social media. Media reports said that the opposition has accused Anil Masih of tampering with many votes. Reports said that allegations are being made by the councilors of Congress and AAP that Anil Masih has been seen in the video using a pen on many votes.

Chandigarh Mayor Election: पीठासीन अधिकारी अनिल मसीह पर कई वोटों के साथ छेड़छाड़ के आरोप लगे हैं। कांग्रेस और AAP के पार्षदों की तरफ से आरोप लगाए जा रहे हैं कि अनिल मसीह वीडियो में कई वोटों पर पेन चलाते हुए नजर आए हैं। वीडियो में भी इसके सबूत हैं।



.@ArvindKejriwal pic.twitter.com/E6ZFF57WeH — abhishek gupta (@microsoftabhi) January 30, 2024

Swati Maliwal also blamed BJP of foul play in the elections

Swati Maliwal, Social Activist and Member of Parliament, also blamed the BJP of foul play in the recently held elections of the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation. She said, "INDIA's victory was certain in today's Chandigarh Mayor Election. Due to fear of defeat, 8 votes of the opposition were cancelled. What kind of shamelessness is this? If you remember, there is still democracy in this country. Such hooliganism to win a small mayor election?"

आज के #ChandigarhMayorElection में INDIA की जीत निश्चित थी।



हार के डर से विपक्ष के 8 वोट कैंसिल कर दिये। ये कैसी बेशर्मी है। अगर याद हो तो इस देश में अभी भी लोकतंत्र है। छोटे से मेयर चुनाव को जीतने के लिए ऐसी गुंडागर्दी ? pic.twitter.com/FxGkZDsw0w — Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) January 30, 2024

AAP leader Atishi also expressed her anger

AAP leader Atishi also took to social media to express her anger over the result of the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation elections. She said, "Democracy has been tampered with in Chandigarh, blatant fraud has been carried out in the Mayor elections. In BJP rule, only the one who votes for BJP is valid. Everything else is fake and invalid? How much further will these people stoop before the Lok Sabha, killing public opinion and democracy?"

चंडीगढ़ में लोकतंत्र के साथ खिलवाड़ हुआ है, मेयर चुनाव में खुलेआम धोखाधड़ी को अंजाम दिया गया है।



भाजपा के राज में, जो भाजपा के लिए वोट करता है, सिर्फ़ वही वैध है। बाक़ी सब फर्जी और invalid है?



लोक सभा के पहले, जनमत और लोकतंत्र की हत्या करते करते ये लोग अब और कितना गिरेंगे? — Atishi (@AtishiAAP) January 30, 2024

Raghav Chadha held press conference

AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha along with Congress leader Pawan Bansal is addressing a press conference at Punjab Bhawan in Chandigarh. He claimed that he will expose the fraud that the BJP has committed in the elections of the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation today. Check the press conference which is being held by Congress-AAP leaders below.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The Congress and the AAP were confident of their win

The Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party were confident of their win in the recently held elections as they were bigger in numbers as compared to the opposition BJP in Chandigarh. Congress and AAP had combined 19 votes. However, 8 votes were declared invalid in the elections due to which the results came in the favour of BJP.

The BJP won the elections with 16 votes

The BJP won the elections with 16 votes in the 35-member Chandigarh Municipal Corporation. The party has elected 39-year-old BJP Councillor Manoj Sonkar as the new Mayor of the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation.