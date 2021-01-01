AAP trolls Rahul Gandhi over his New Year's wish, asks 'are you back from Milan?'

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday wished everyone a "happy new year", and said that his heart is with the farmers and labourers "fighting unjust forces with dignity and honour".
"As the new year begins, we remember those who we lost and thank all those who protect and sacrifice for us. My heart is with the farmers and labourers fighting unjust forces with dignity and honour. Happy new year to all," the Wayanad MP tweeted.
Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) trolled the former Congress chief, who is currently on a "short personal trip" reportedly to Italy's Milan.
Taking a swipe at Gandhi, the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led party asked, "Are you back from Milan?"
Earlier, Congress chief spokesperson, Randeep Singh Surjewala, had confirmed that Rahul Gandhi will be away for a few days. However, he did not disclose Gandhi's destination. "Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has left for abroad for a short personal visit and will be away for a few days," he told PTI.
Rahul Gandhi's trip came a day ahead of the Congress's 136th Foundation Day celebrations.
Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) questioned the timing of Gandhi’s visit. "So much of noise was made for farmers protest by the opp, where is #RG now? Short holiday? Seriously? If you are so concerned about the farmers, you should have been out there on the streets with them n not holidaying," tweeted BJP leader Khushbu Sundar.
However, Congress general secretary KC Venugopal, responded to the criticism and said, "Rahul Gandhi has gone to see his grandmother. Is it wrong? Everybody has the right to undertake personal visits. BJP is indulging in low-level politics. They are targeting Rahul Gandhi because they want to target only one leader."
(With PTI inputs)
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)