AAP trolls Rahul Gandhi over his New Year's wish, asks 'are you back from Milan?'

"As the new year begins, we remember those who we lost and thank all those who protect and sacrifice for us. My heart is with the farmers and labourers fighting unjust forces with dignity and honour. Happy new year to all," the Wayanad MP tweeted.