 AAP Releases 1st List Of 11 Candidates For 2025 Delhi Assembly Elections; 6 Turncoats Given Ticket
According to Aam Aadmi Party's list, Brahma Singh Tanwar will contest from Chhatarpur, and Anil Jha will be the party's candidate from the Kirari seat.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Thursday, November 21, 2024, 01:58 PM IST
The Aam Aadmi Party on Thursday announced its first list of 11 candidates for the impending Delhi Assembly election in February 2025. Becoming the first major party to announce the candidates, AAP has given tickets to six turncoats in the first list.

According to AAP's list, Brahma Singh Tanwar will contest from Chhatarpur, and Anil Jha will be the party's candidate from the Kirari seat.

Deepak Singla will contest from Vishwas Nagar. Sarita Singh will be the AAP candidate from Rohtas Nagar. BB Tyagi will be the AAP candidate from Laxmi Nagar.

Ram Singh (Netaji) will be the candidate from Badarpur. Zubair Chaudhary will be the AAP candidate from Seelampur.

Veer Singh Dhinghan will contest from Seemapuri. Gaurav Sharma will contest from Ghonda. Manoj Tyagi will be the AAP candidate from Karawal Nagar. Sumesh Shaukeen will be the AAP candidate from Matiala.

Both Brahma Tanwar and Anil Jha were in BJP and joined AAP this year. AAP's Laxmi Nagar candidate BB Tyagi has been BJP councillor for two terms.

Party has places its faith again in Deepak Singhala who faced defeat in last election aginst BJP's Om Prakash Sharma in Vishwas Nagar last time. Ex-MLA Sarita Singh heads the AAP's student wing, Chhatra Yuva Sangharsh Samiti.

Ram Singh Netaji has previously served as a two-time MLA from Badarpur, while Zubair Chaudhary is the son of Mateen Ahmed, a five-time MLA from Seelampur and a senior Congress leader. Veer Singh Dhingan, a three-time MLA from Seemapuri, was formerly associated with the Congress.

Gaurav Sharma holds the position of AAP's national joint secretary for organization building, and Manoj Tyagi is a former councillor. Somesh Shaukeen, another former Congress MLA, joined the AAP earlier this year.

