AAP opened massage centre in Tihar, made rapist into therapist: JP Nadda

BJP National President JP Nadda | File Photo

New Delhi: Ahead of the Dec 4 Municipal Cooperation Of Delhi election, BJP President JP Nadda exuded confidence that people are eager to vote for BJP as they are fed up with AAP's work.

Mr Nadda and party MP Harsh Vardhan were campaigning for the upcoming MCD election in Delhi's Wazirpur Industrial Area.

“The people of Delhi are eager to vote for the BJP in the upcoming MCD election to resolve various civic issues. The public is fed up with AAP's works and is appreciating BJP,” he said.

Striking a fierce remark at the AAP for their 'Kattar Immandar' theory, Mr Nadda said the party claims to be honest but today Satyendar Jain is in jail for corruption.

“The AAP used to say its leaders were honest but today Satyendra Jain is in jail for corruption. They have opened a massage centre in Tihar Jail, and made a rapist into a therapist,” Mr Nadda said.

BJP is video making company: AAP chieftain

Mr Kejriwal said in the municipal polls, people will give the job of making videos to the BJP, while that of running the civic body will be of those who construct schools and hospitals.

His remarks come in the backdrop of jailed AAP minister Satyendar Jain finding himself in the eye of a political storm over videos purportedly showing him getting massages and other special facilities in the Tihar Jail, where he has been lodged since May 31 in a money laundering case registered by the Enforcement Directorate.

These videos are being shared by BJP leaders, who have levelled corruption allegations against the AAP.

“BJP's new guarantee to Delhiites — will open a video shop in every ward. BJP is a video making company. In this election, people will give them the job of making videos and the job of running the civic body to those who construct schools and hospitals,” Mr Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

