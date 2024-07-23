AAP MPs Protest At Parliament Against Misuse Of Central Agencies Ahead Of Budget 2024; Watch

Ahead of Union Budget presentation, Aam Aadmi Party MPs including Sanjay Singh and Raghav Chadha protested at Parliament against the alleged misuse of Central Agencies on Tuesday.

AAP MPs raised slogans demanding the release of party chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Centre ignored Delhi because people elected AAP govt: Sanjay Singh

Earlier in the morning, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh while speaking to media, said, "In the last 10 years, crores of Indians are suffering from inflation. Everyone will see what is done to curtail inflation. Farmers have been demanding MSP for a long time now... NDA allies are also demanding to revoke the Agniveer Scheme... Employment, MSP, and inflation will be the major areas where the main focus will be... I can leak the budget of Delhi now. For the last 9 years, Delhi has not been receiving more than Rs 325 crores for the sole reason that the people of Delhi elected AAP..."

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is all set to present her seventh budget in a row and the first budget of the Modi 3.0, each year at 11 am today.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress MP and LoP in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi have reached the Parliament ahead of Union Budget presentation by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Lok Sabha.

According to reports, the Union Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday approved the full budget for 2024-25.