AAP MP Harpal Singh Cheema writes to Haryana CM, demands release of activist Nodeep Kaur

Aam Aadmi Party MP Harpal Singh Cheema in a letter to Haryana CM ML Khattar has demanded immediate release of activist Nodeep Kaur detained in connection with one of the farmers' protest. In a letter issued to the CM, the MP also demanded that their people should be allowed to meet her in prison.

The letter also read that information about her well-being was not being communicated properly so Harpal Singh along wih deputy leader of opposition of Punjab Sarvjeet Kaur Manuke and AAP Youth win Co-president Anmol Gagan Mann had visited Karnal jail to meet Nodeep but they were informed by the officials that due to Covid they willnot be allowed to enter the premises. Due to this, Harpal Singh questioned the CM that why they were not allowed to meet her.

Pointing out these flaws, the MP has demanded her release from the jail.

Nodeep Kaur, a labour rights activist who hails from Punjab's Muktsar district, was arrested for allegedly gheraoing an industrial unit and demanding money from the company in Haryana’s Sonipat on January 12.