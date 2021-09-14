AAP holds 'Tiranga Yatra' ahead of Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls 2022: All you need to know

Lucknow: In the run for Uttar Pradesh assembly polls 2021, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has also started a statewide march in the name of "Tiranga Yatra."

On Tuesday, the AAP leaders showed strength in Ayodhya from where the Tiranga Yatra was flagged off.

While flagging off the "Yatra" the deputy chief minister of Delhi and senior AAP leader Manish Sisodiya said that Arvind Kejriwal is the only Chief Minister in this country who is running his government following the principles of Lord Ram. He said that AAP would form a government in Uttar Pradesh that will follow the paths and ideals of Lord Ram.

Before Yatra, the AAP leaders met with many saints and seers in Ayodhya and sought their blessings. A large number of AAP volunteers were present during the Yatra led by the deputy chief minister of Delhi Manish Sisodiya, Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh, and other senior leaders.

While addressing the party workers, AAP leaders said that people of the entire country donated for the Ram temple however that too was siphoned off.

While MP Sanjay Singh raised the issue of deceitfulness by the BJP-led Union and State governments in the land deals in Ayodhya for the construction of Ram temple.

Aam Aadmi Party is set to take out the "Tiranga Yatra" in various parts of the state of Uttar Pradesh including cities close to the national capital.

When asked about an alliance with any political party in the coming UP assembly polls 2021, Sisodiya said AAP is not looking for an alliance and will contest the polls alone in all 403 seats in UP.

Published on: Tuesday, September 14, 2021, 09:33 PM IST