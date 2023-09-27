AAP Govt Spending Big On 'Luxury Sorties' For Poll Campaigns: Navjot Sidhu

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu | Photo: PTI

Chandigarh: Senior Punjab Congress leader Navjot Sidhu on Wednesday accused the chief minister Bhagwant Mann-led ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government of spending the public money on "luxury sorties" for the latter’s party election campaigns in other states.

AAP used state chopper, aircraft for campaigning in other states: Sidhu

Sidhu, who wrote to the AAP government about it, seeking the information under Right to Information Act (RTI) for the same, alleged that the AAP government had used the state chopper and hired aircraft for the electioneering in Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh and other states for the poll campaigns in the past about one and half year’s time.

Sidhu has sought to know on how many occasions a private jet was hired by the state government, where all the aircraft was taken, what was the purpose and what was the total bill of all the flights during this period. He went on to add that he sought to have similar details about the state helicopter’s use for different states.

Public money being spent on "luxury sorties": Sidhu

Sidhu, who also spoke to newspersons, alleged that the public money was being spent on "luxury sorties’’ for the party campaigning in Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh and other states.

