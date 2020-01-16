AAP, BJP blame each other for convicts hanging delay

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party and the BJP have accused each other of causing delay in the hanging of Nirbhaya convicts.

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, on Thursday, said the saffron party is solely responsible for the delay in the execution of the convicts in Nirbhaya case, after the saffron party accused the Delhi government of the same.

Speaking to the media, Singh said that the BJP should apologize for their negligence and for accusing the AAP of causing delay.

"BJP is directly responsible for delay in hanging of the culprits. Law and order is completely under the control of the BJP. We didn't take a moment to reject the mercy petition. BJP should apologize for the lies they're peddling," said Singh.

Singh's remark came after BJP leader and Union Minister Prakash Javadekar blamed Delhi government for the delay in the death penalty execution.

"The Nirbhaya convicts are not hanged because of the delay caused by the AAP government in Delhi. This shows AAP's soft corner for the criminals," Javadekar said.

Singh called Javadekar's statement "funny" and "irresponsible".

"Such statements also show insensitivity of the BJP and its leaders," Singh added.