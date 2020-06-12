Aakar Patel's Twitter account remains banned in India; former Amnesty India head seeks copy of legal removal demand

In recent times, there has been a massive outcry over the death of George Floyd, a black man in the US who died as a white police officer knelt on his neck. But even as there were protests in the US, journalist and former Amnesty India chief Aakar Patel took to Twitter calling for similar protests in India against atrocities committed on Dalits, women, Muslims and Adivasis.

This did not go down well with people, and earlier in June, the Bengaluru police filed a complain against the activist over his post. More recently, Patel's Twitter account was "withheld in India".

To recap, Patel in his tweet had said that "we need protests like these".

"From Dalits and Muslims and Adivasis. And the poor. And women. World will notice. Protest is a craft,” he had tweeted.