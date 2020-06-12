Why did Twitter ban former Amnesty India head Aakar Patel's account in India?

A week after an FIR by Bengaluru Police, now the Twitter account of the former head of Amnesty International India and journalist, Aakar Patel, has been "withheld in India in response to a legal demand".

In a notice to Patel, Twitter informed that his account has been withheld in India following a legal removal demand regarding his account. However, the notice said that the content will remain available elsewhere.

"Following the Indian legal process, we are in current communication with the Indian authorities who issued this legal demand in which your account was included. We will notify you if there are any changes to the status of your account," Twitter informed Patel.