Aadhar Seva Kendra will remain open on all 7 days: How to locate nearest centre

Aadhar Seva Kendra (ASKs) now to remain open seven days a week. The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) announced the working of ASKs on all daye to cater to the increasing number of people coming for help. Earlier, the centre remained closed mostly on Tuesdays.

UIDAI said in a tweet, "UIDAI-run #AadhaarSevaKendra now open all 7 days. These centres have capacity to service up to 1000 Aadhaar enrolment or update requests per day. Visit an #ASK today to experience Aadhaar services in a state-of-the-art environment".

Services available at the Aadhar Seva Kendras are:

One can book an appointment online to visit the Aadhar Seva Kendra. One can apply for a new Aadhar at the ASK. Citizens can also update your name, address, mobile number, email id, date of birth and gender in UIDAI's database. You can also allowed to update photo and biometric data (fingerprint and iris).

How to find and book an appointment at the nearest Aadhar Seva Kandra?

According to the UIDAI website, there are 19 ASKs currently. The Aadhaar-issuing body plans to have 114 such centres in 53 cities across the country by the end of 2019.

Visit 'Book an Appointment' page on UIDAI's portal to locate the nearest centre and to book an appointment. A dropdown menu has all the names of the places where the Aadhaar centres are functional at present -- Delhi, Patna, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Agra, Chennai, Hisar, Chandigarh, Lucknow, Vijaywada, Bhopal, Dehradun, Ranchi, Guwahati, Mysore and Jaipur.

You can select the nearest centre to you and proceed to book an appointment.

If you are enrolling for a new Aadhaar card, you will have to give details like name, gender, date of birth, address etc. In case you want to update or change your existing Aadhaar data you require your Aadhaar number while booking an appointment.

What to do if there aren’t any Aadhar Seva Kendras near you?

In case you cannot locate a nearby Seva Kendra, you can always visit the nearest bank, post office, BSNL customer centres, and other designated state government offices.

To find such centre near you, you need to visit 'Locate an enrolment centre' page on the UIDAI's portal where you can search by giving the name of your state, PIN code or by entering the name of your locality, city or district.