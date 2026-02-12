 UP: 4 Students Suffer Minor Burns After Gas-Filled Balloons Explode During Invertis University Event In Bareilly | VIDEO
At least four students sustained minor burn injuries after gas-filled balloons caught fire during an inauguration event at Invertis University in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh. The incident occurred shortly after dozens of balloons were released into the air, when a sudden flash of flames erupted mid-air. The fire quickly subsided, and no major casualties were reported, officials said.

Aleesha SamUpdated: Thursday, February 12, 2026, 06:01 PM IST
A sudden flash of flames erupts mid-air as gas-filled balloons catch fire during an inauguration event at Invertis University in Bareilly, leaving four students with minor burn injuries. | X/@priyarajputlive

A celebratory event at Invertis University in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, turned alarming after a cluster of gas-filled balloons burst into flames during an inauguration ceremony, leaving four students with minor burn injuries.

The incident, which was captured on video, has since surfaced on social media.

Balloons Ignite Mid-Air During Release

According to visuals from the event, dozens possibly hundreds of colourful balloons in bright shades of red, blue, yellow and green were released simultaneously into the daytime sky as part of the celebrations.

The balloons rose rapidly in a dense cluster, creating a festive spectacle. However, moments after being released, a sudden flash appeared within the group. One or more balloons reportedly ignited mid-air, triggering a brief burst of orange-yellow flames.

The fire quickly died down, consistent with the rapid combustion of hydrogen, if used.

Four Students Sustain Minor Injuries

The unexpected burst caused brief panic among those present. While there was visible movement and shock in the crowd, the situation did not escalate into chaos.

According to avaiable information online, around four students sustained minor burn injuries and were provided immediate medical attention. Their condition is reported to be stable.

Further details regarding the type of gas used in the balloons and safety precautions are awaited.

