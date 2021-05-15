Aadhaar card not mandatory for any Covid-related services

NEW DELHI

The Aadhaar-issuing authority asked govt depts "to ensure that no essential service or benefit shall be denied to a genuine beneciary for the want of Aadhaar". Aadhaar-issuing authority UIDAI on Saturday said no essential service or benefit like medical facility, school admission or ration through PDS can be denied for want of the biometric national ID. Unique Identication Authority of India asked government departments and state administration "to ensure that no essential service or benefit shall be denied to a genuine beneciary for the want of Aadhaar whether it is medical help, hospitalisation, school admission or ration through PDS".