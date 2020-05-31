A year of disappointments, diabolical pain: Congress

New Delhi: A day after admission by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on completion of the first year of his second government that everyone suffered inconveniences in the lockdown due to coronavirus but that should not turn into disasters, the Congress on Saturday blasted it for "helpless people, heartless government" and said it was "a year of disappointments, disastrous management and diabolical pain.

Exposing govt’s myths in six years of Modi coming to power in 2014, party general secretary KC Venugopal and chief spokesman Randeep Singh Surjewala told a press conference that India stands at a crossroad, with its citizens exhausted by the weight of this government's "sins, ineptitude and callous insensitivity to the widespread suffering”.

At the end of six long years, they said, the Modi government appears to be at war with its people, inflicting wounds instead of healing them, not grasping the most fundamental lesson of governance in a democracy. “We are elected to serve, listen, protect and uplift. Not to divide, mislead and distract. The sooner this Government realises that, the better it will be for the nation and for their own place in the history,” the party said.

Prime Minister Modi sold his brand of administration in one word "Vikas" with the catchphrase of "60 years vs 60 months. The year 2020 became the milestone for realisation of all promised. What the government has to show, the party asked.

Govt prioritises the 'haves' over the 'have-nots' as the rich became richer and the poor, needy and vulnerable abandoned. The highest income inequality in 73 years, as per Credit Suisse report and Oxfam said 1% people now own more than 45% of India's wealth on this govt's watch.

The worst humanitarian crisis witnessed by India in recent memory, that of the migrants, was a direct result of apathy and a failure of leadership. Nearly 80 million migrant workers were forced to walk back home without food, water and shelter in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic as the Pradhan Sewak refused to even acknowledge their plight.

Promised cost + 50% profit as MSP and doubling of farm income. Never once in 6 years, did Modi Government match the promised MSP. On the contrary farmers have suffered a loss of Rs.50,000 crores in Rabi 2020 season alone. Profiteering at the cost of the Farmer and the Surging Input Costs have made agriculture economically unviable.

Agriculture was always tax-free since Independence. For the first time in India’s history, Modi Government taxed agriculture. 5% GST has been imposed on fertilizers, 18% on pesticides, 12% on tractors and all agricultural equipment and 18% on all tractor tyres, transmission and other parts.

PM Fasal Bima Yojana has become insurance company profiteering scheme while 44% farmers denied coverage under PM Kisan Samman Yojana. Out of 14.64 crore farmers (Agriculture Census, 2016), 6.42 crores are excluded from the scheme in its entirety.

Year of accomplishments: Nadda

New Delhi: BJP president J P Nadda said on Saturday that the one year of the Modi government's second term had been a year of accomplishments and unimaginable challenges that it faced with bold and timely decisions.

Nadda underlined Prime Minister Narendra Modi led from the front during the novel coronavirus pandemic, and took bold and timely decisions by involving people to combat the deadly infection.

"While many big, powerful countries found themselves helpless against COVID-19, situation is under control in India," Nadda said at a press conference here on the first year of the Modi 2.0.

Hailing the Centre's decision of the lockdown as timely, the BJP leader said the move helped in checking the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).