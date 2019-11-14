A new dawn in Jammu and Kashmir- Assembly elections soon

The newly-appointed Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Girish Chandra Murmu on Thursday said that assembly elections in the Union Territory would be held soon. “There will be elections in this union territory soon, as it is a UT with legislature,” he said.

He was speaking at the Attestation-cum-Passing out Parade of the 14th BRTC batch of Constables held in Reasi district.

On August 5, the government abrogated Article 370 of the Constitution that granted special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir. The state was bifurcated it into two union territories - J&K and Ladakh: Jammu and Kashmir with a legislature and Ladakh without an Assembly.

Murmu was appointed as the first Lt Governor of the Union Territory on October 31. His statement, will come as a relief to the political parties as the Assembly polls in Kashmir were delayed due to the law and order situation.

Union home secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla will appear before the parliamentary standing committee on home affairs, headed by Congress leader Anand Sharma, at around 11:30 am on Friday in Parliament Library Building to discuss about the situation in Jammu-Kashmir and Ladakh.