A-1 in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case Nalini may go to London to be with daughter

A-1 in Rajiv assassination case Nalini may go to London to be with daughter | File pic

Chennai: Nalini Sriharan, the Accused Number 1 in the former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, is likely to go to London in future to be with her doctor-daughter Harithra, who was born in a high security prison near Chennai, about 30 years ago. Alternatively, she may go to Sri Lanka, the homeland of her husband and co-convict, Sriharan alias Murugan.

However, much depends on Murugan; who was taken to a Special Refugee Camp in Tiruchi, getting a passport. If he is deported to Sri Lanka on a one-time passport, it remains to be seen how his home country treats him and whether he would get a full passport.

Read Also Rajiv Gandhi killers Nalini along with 4 others walk out from Tamil Nadu prison

'Five fingers are not the same': Nalini

Interacting with journalists after being released on the orders of the Supreme Court, the former life convict, said: "It is a new life with my husband and daughter. I am not going to join public life. I thank Tamils for supporting me for more than 30 years. I thank both the state and the central government. I have spoken to my daughter."

Ruling out the possibility of her daughter returning from London now, Nalini said, "Only I and Harithra's father (Murugan) will have to go and see her."

Asked if she would like to remain in India or go to England or Sri Lanka, she said, "I would like to be with Harithra's father. He would prefer to be with Harithra."

When a journalist asked her about the criticism from certain quarters to the release of her and her former co-convicts, she contended: "Everyone has a right to speech and expression. It is not necessary that everyone should have the same opinion on an issue. Five fingers are not the same."