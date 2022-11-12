e-Paper Get App
Nalini Sriharan along with four other convicts in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case walk out from TN prisons

Immediately after she was released from the special prison for women in Vellore, Nalini went to the Vellore central prison from where her husband V Sriharan alias Murugan was released.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, November 12, 2022, 06:45 PM IST
article-image
Rajiv Gandhi assassination case: Nalini Sriharan along with four other convicts walk out from TN prisons | ANI
Chennai: Nalini Sriharan, her husband and three other convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case were released from Tamil Nadu prisons on Saturday evening.

Immediately after she was released from the special prison for women in Vellore, Nalini went to the Vellore central prison from where her husband V Sriharan alias Murugan was released and became emotional upon seeing him.

Robert Payas and Jayakumar taken to refugee camp

Murugan, along with Santhan, both Sri Lankan nationals, were taken in a police vehicle following their release to the special refugee camp in Tiruchirappalli in the state.

Two other Lankan nationals -- Robert Payas and Jayakumar -- released from the Puzhal prison here, were taken to the special refugee camp in Tiruchirappalli to be lodged there.

Earlier, another convict who was set free in May earlier, Perarivalan, along with his mother Arputhammal received the duo at the Puzhal prison. 

Rajiv Gandhi assassination convicts release: Nalini Sriharan's supporters celebrate her release in...
article-image

