99th 'Mann ki Baat': PM Modi urges people to embrace organ donation, hails 'nari shakti'

PM Modi | PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed his third 'Mann Ki Baat' of this year on Sunday.

In his 99th Mann Ki Baat address, Modi said, "Our relationship with 'Mann Ki Baat' has reached its 99th step. Usually, 99 is considered a tough phase. Especially in cricket, nervous nineties is considered very difficult. But when it comes to the 'Mann Ki Baat' of the people of the country, the inspiration is something else"

PM Modi urges citizens to step forward for organ donation

In his speech, PM Modi called on the citizens to come ahead for organ donation.

The prime minister expressed his satisfaction with the country's increased awareness of organ donation, adding that the government has relaxed several rules to encourage people in giving new lives to others.

He said that the government, with the aim of promoting organ donation, has removed the minimum age threshold and domicile rule related to it.

"In this direction, it has been decided to remove the condition of domicile. Now, a patient can register for organ donation by going into any state. The government has also done away with the restriction of minimum age of 65 years for organ donation. I urge the countrymen to come ahead in large numbers. Your one decision can save many lives, make many lives," PM Modi said.

PM Modi hails women power

In his speech the PM also lauded the women power at the forefront of India achieving its potential.

The Prime Minister stated that Navratri is a time to worship 'shakti,' and that India's 'nari shakti' is leading the country, lauding women who are excelling in various fields.

The Prime Minister also cited the example of Nagaland politics, where two women legislators were elected to the state assembly for the first time in 75 years.

Modi said that India has also deployed a Women-only Platoon in the Peacekeeping Force under the UN Mission.

The PM lauded Captain Shiva Chouhan-- the first woman Indian Army officer to be posted in Siachen, Shalija Dhami--the first woman Air Force officer to get a Command Appointment, Oscar winners Guneet Monga and Karti Gonsalves, and loco pilot Surekha Yadav among several others during the monthly radio programme.

In his address, Modi also mentioned the rising demand for Kashmir's lotus stems not only in India but overseas as well and the boost in farmers' income of Jammu and Kashmir's Bhadarwah after they began growing lavender.

Modi also asked people to share their ideas for the 100th episode of the programme scheduled for next month.

(With PTI inputs)