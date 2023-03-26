PM Modi inaugurates the RuPay NCMC for Bangalore Metro with RBL Bank as issuing bank | Twitter -RBL Bank

RBL Bank in association with Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL) on Saturday jointly announced the launch of the RuPay National Common Mobility Card (NCMC), the company notified through an exchange filing. This unique Prepaid Transit Cum Multipurpose Card is in line with the Government of India’s ‘One Nation One Card’ initiative. It is interoperable across India with value addition of ecommerce transactions and is a step towards transforming and unifying the transit ecosystem in the country.

RBL Bank issued RuPay NCMC will help grow the Bengaluru Metro user base, while benefiting the existing 6 lakhs metro travelers, who frequent the Namma Metro stations where the Namma Metro Closed-Loop card is currently operational and offers greater benefits for travel and e-commerce transactions. The NCMC card will also enable interoperability for travel on other operational public transit systems in the country.

The cards will be issued at the metro stations and RBL Bank branches in Bengaluru. NCMC’s stored value balance can be updated at Ticket Office (or) Card Top-up Terminals (CTT) located in Metro stations. RBL Bank will also provide POS machines at stations for accepting and loading cards, with a recharging facility available on RBL Bank’s MoBank App as well.

Apart from travel, the card can be used for fuel payments, shopping, dining, parking, toll payment etc. It can also be used for offline contactless transactions for low value payments. Users will also get access to over 200 offers across various categories of spends.

R Subramaniakumar, MD & CEO, RBL Bank said, “We are happy to partner with BMRCL towards launching this unique National Common Mobility Card. Together, we have created a seamless and convenient system that will allow commuters to have a hassle-free payment experience for travel and other transactions across retail, shopping, dining etc. We believe that this innovative solution will not only enhance the overall commuting experience but will also contribute towards driving digital payments.”

Anjum Parwez, IAS, Managing Director - BMRCL, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited, “We are happy to announce the launch of the National Common Mobility Card in association with RBL Bank. We feel this card will further provide ease of travel while people commute on Bengaluru Metro. This initiative is also a testament towards our commitment of creating sustainable and inclusive transportation solutions that benefit everyone. I am proud of the efforts put in by our teams to bring the National Common Mobility Card to life. We look forward to the positive impact it will have on the lives of millions of commuters."

Dilip Asbe, MD & CEO, NPCI, “We are delighted to associate with BMRCL and RBL Bank to launch National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) on RuPay platform. This launch is a significant step in RuPay’s journey in offering a seamless and secure payment solution to all our customers in this fast-evolving payment ecosystem. Acceptance of NCMC at BMRCL is certainly going to enhance the transit payment experience and additionally, will empower the cardholders to make all other payments using a single card with the same ease; this will further support in the drive of making India a less-cash economy”