'9 years of Seva': PM Modi expresses gratitude to nation for completing 9 years in power

PM Narendra Modi | File Photo

The Modi government marked 9 years in power on Tuesday. On May 26, 2014, Narendra Modi was elected as the Prime Minister for the first time, and he subsequently took the oath of office for his second term on May 30, 2019.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to his Twitter and expressed his gratitude to the nation. "Today, as we complete 9 years in service to the nation, I am filled with humility and gratitude. Every decision made, every action taken, has been guided by the desire to improve the lives of people. We will keep working even harder to build a developed India. #9YearsOfSeva," said PM Modi in a tweet.

Today, as we complete 9 years in service to the nation, I am filled with humility and gratitude. Every decision made, every action taken, has been guided by the desire to improve the lives of people. We will keep working even harder to build a developed India. #9YearsOfSeva — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 30, 2023

The saffron party has won two successive general elections to Lok Sabha under PM Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier on May 27 conveyed his appreciation to those acknowledging his nine-year tenure as PM and mentioned that it is always humbling to receive such affection. He also emphasised that it gives him strength to work even harder for the people.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi wrote, "Since morning, I am seeing many tweets on #9YearsOfModiGovernment in which people are highlighting what they have appreciated about our government since 2014. It is always humbling to receive such affection, and it also gives me added strength to work even harder for the people."

Since morning, I am seeing many Tweets on #9YearsOfModiGovernment in which people are highlighting what they have appreciated about our Government since 2014. It is always humbling to receive such affection and it also gives me added strength to work even harder for the people. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 27, 2023

BJP plans nationwide outreach

According to reports, the BJP has decided to initiate a comprehensive nationwide outreach program for a duration of one month commencing on May 30 with a grand rally in Ajmer, Rajasthan, led by PM Modi.

Between May 30 and June 30, the BJP intends to organise approximately 50 rallies across the country, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi spearheading the efforts and delivering speeches at around six rallies.

Sources also mentioned that the campaign will prioritise BJP's preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections to be held next year.

Prominent BJP leaders to participate in campaign

Other prominent leaders who will participate in the mass campaign include BJP national president JP Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and several others.