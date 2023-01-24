8 dead in Siwan hooch tragedy: Bihar minister says 'small incidents' keep happening | Photo: Representative Image

Patna: Siwan Hooch tragedy that claimed eight lives was insensitively downplayed by a Bihar Minister. The state SC/ST Minister Santosh Kumar Suman on Tuesday said that such "small incidents" always keep on happening.

As per an IANS report, Santosh Kumar even cited Bihar CM's stance on liquor saying that "Our Chief Minister Nitish Kumar always says that liquor is a bad thing and people should stay away from it. The people are ignoring him and consuming liquor and dying." Suman is the son of HAM chief and former Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi.

State govt is taking enough actions

"Such small incidents will take place here in Bihar. I personally believe that those who are consuming liquor and those who are selling it should be liable to face action. The state government is already taking action against them and we are expecting that such incidents would reduce in future," Suman added.

The incident occurred in Bala village under Naviganj police station of Siwan. The family members of the majority of deceased said that they had consumed liquor on Sunday morning and their health deteriorated subsequently.