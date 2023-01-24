e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia8 dead in Siwan hooch tragedy: Bihar minister says 'small incidents' keep happening

8 dead in Siwan hooch tragedy: Bihar minister says 'small incidents' keep happening

The incident had occurred in Bala village under Naviganj police station of Siwan.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, January 24, 2023, 05:36 PM IST
article-image
8 dead in Siwan hooch tragedy: Bihar minister says 'small incidents' keep happening | Photo: Representative Image
Follow us on

Patna: Siwan Hooch tragedy that claimed eight lives was insensitively downplayed by a Bihar Minister. The state SC/ST Minister Santosh Kumar Suman on Tuesday said that such "small incidents" always keep on happening.

As per an IANS report, Santosh Kumar even cited Bihar CM's stance on liquor saying that "Our Chief Minister Nitish Kumar always says that liquor is a bad thing and people should stay away from it. The people are ignoring him and consuming liquor and dying." Suman is the son of HAM chief and former Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi.

State govt is taking enough actions

"Such small incidents will take place here in Bihar. I personally believe that those who are consuming liquor and those who are selling it should be liable to face action. The state government is already taking action against them and we are expecting that such incidents would reduce in future," Suman added.

The incident occurred in Bala village under Naviganj police station of Siwan. The family members of the majority of deceased said that they had consumed liquor on Sunday morning and their health deteriorated subsequently.

Read Also
Bihar hooch tragedy: Toll up at 5; 16 held in Siwan
article-image

RECENT STORIES

SP leader Swami Prasad Maurya booked for demanding ban on Tulsidas's Ramcharitmanas

SP leader Swami Prasad Maurya booked for demanding ban on Tulsidas's Ramcharitmanas

8 dead in Siwan hooch tragedy: Bihar minister says 'small incidents' keep happening

8 dead in Siwan hooch tragedy: Bihar minister says 'small incidents' keep happening

Putting RAW, IB inputs by SC Collegium in public domain is matter of grave concern: Kiren Rijiju

Putting RAW, IB inputs by SC Collegium in public domain is matter of grave concern: Kiren Rijiju

Bihar Minister writes to police: Two callers used caste slurs, issued death threats on phone

Bihar Minister writes to police: Two callers used caste slurs, issued death threats on phone

Vistara to have 70 planes in fleet by mid-2024: CEO Vinod Kannan

Vistara to have 70 planes in fleet by mid-2024: CEO Vinod Kannan