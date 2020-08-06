8 dead after fire breaks out COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad

On Thursday, a major fire broke out in Ahmedabad’s COVID hospital. As many as eight patients in the ICU ward of a private COVID-19 designated hospital died after fire broke out.

Fire broke out at the Shrey Hospital in Navrangpura area of Ahmedabad during the early hours of Thursday. Around 40 other COVID-19 patients at the facility were rescued and shifted to a civic hospital in the city, a fire official told PTI. The cause of the fire is not known yet. More details awaited.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the deaths in his home state. "Saddened by the tragic hospital fire in Ahmedabad. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. Spoke to CM @vijayrupanibjp Ji and Mayor @ibijalpatel Ji regarding the situation. Administration is providing all possible assistance to the affected (sic)," he tweeted.