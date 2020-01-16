8 coaches of Mumbai-Bhubaneswar Lokmanya Tilak Express derail in Odisha; 40 people injured

Eight coaches of a trail were derailed on Thursday morning, injuring several people.

The Mumbai-Bhubaneswar Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) Express hits a guard van of a goods train near Salagaon in Odisha at about 7 am.

According to the Chief Public Relation Officer (CPRO), East Coast Railway, 20 people have been injured after eight coaches of the train were derailed.

"No casualty reported till now," ANI quoted him to say.

Five trains have been diverted following the incident.