8 coaches of Mumbai-Bhubaneswar Lokmanya Tilak Express derail in Odisha; 40 people injured

Eight coaches of a trail were derailed on Thursday morning, injuring several people.
The Mumbai-Bhubaneswar Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) Express hits a guard van of a goods train near Salagaon in Odisha at about 7 am.
According to the Chief Public Relation Officer (CPRO), East Coast Railway, 20 people have been injured after eight coaches of the train were derailed.
"No casualty reported till now," ANI quoted him to say.
Five trains have been diverted following the incident.
According to an Odisha TV report, the injured passengers, numbering 40, were being shifted to a local hospital. Five passengers who have been critically injured were being taken to SCB Medical College and Hospital.
The fire department as well as ambulances are at the spot.
The rescue operations have however been hampered by foggy weather.
The Indian railway Seva responded to the tweet saying that "we are concerned and getting in contact with all the concerned for necessary assistance".
Further details awaited.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)