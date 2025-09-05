 '74 Photos, Videos & Hidden Spy Camera Seized': Delhi Police After Pilot, Accused Of Filming Women, Arrested At Shani Bazar - VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia'74 Photos, Videos & Hidden Spy Camera Seized': Delhi Police After Pilot, Accused Of Filming Women, Arrested At Shani Bazar - VIDEO

'74 Photos, Videos & Hidden Spy Camera Seized': Delhi Police After Pilot, Accused Of Filming Women, Arrested At Shani Bazar - VIDEO

During the investigation, CCTV from the area was thoroughly reviewed, and the suspect's image was circulated among police networks.

PTIUpdated: Friday, September 05, 2025, 05:53 PM IST
article-image
Representation Image | X

New Delhi: A pilot of a private airline was arrested for allegedly trying to film a woman on a hidden camera in Shani Bazar in southwest Delhi, police said on Friday.

The woman raised an alarm when she saw the 31-year-old man recording videos of her in the market in Kishangarh village here on Saturday, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Amit Goel said he allegedly used lighter-shaped spy camera to film videos of unsuspecting women.

A case under sections 77 (voyeurism) and 78 (stalking) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered at Kishangarh police station, and an investigation was taken up.

FPJ Shorts
Indian Army Rescues 2 South Korean Trekkers In Ladakh, One Succumbs During Treatment - VIDEO
Indian Army Rescues 2 South Korean Trekkers In Ladakh, One Succumbs During Treatment - VIDEO
‘Dustbin Jitna Hai’: Akhilesh Yadav Targets Ex-OSD Kaushik, Blames CM Yogi's Aide Awanish Awasthi For 'Tap Theft' Row; Watch VIDEO
‘Dustbin Jitna Hai’: Akhilesh Yadav Targets Ex-OSD Kaushik, Blames CM Yogi's Aide Awanish Awasthi For 'Tap Theft' Row; Watch VIDEO
Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader, Four Others Booked For Abetment In Activist Sarita Khanchandani’s Suicide
Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader, Four Others Booked For Abetment In Activist Sarita Khanchandani’s Suicide
Mumbai Shocker: 85-Year-Old Woman Bitten By Rat Inside Vile Parle's Cooper Hospital Female Ward; Viral Video Shows Rodent Menace
Mumbai Shocker: 85-Year-Old Woman Bitten By Rat Inside Vile Parle's Cooper Hospital Female Ward; Viral Video Shows Rodent Menace

During the investigation, CCTV from the area was thoroughly reviewed, and the suspect's image was circulated among police networks.

Read Also
Delhi-Indore Air India Express Flight Lands Safely After Mid-Air Engine Fault, 161 Passengers Safe
article-image

With the help of local intelligence and secret informers, the man was traced and apprehended, police said. During interrogation, Priyadarshi allegedly confessed to recording women without their consent.

A hidden spy camera was recovered from his possession, they said. Further investigation into the case is underway, officials said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indian Army Rescues 2 South Korean Trekkers In Ladakh, One Succumbs During Treatment - VIDEO

Indian Army Rescues 2 South Korean Trekkers In Ladakh, One Succumbs During Treatment - VIDEO

‘Dustbin Jitna Hai’: Akhilesh Yadav Targets Ex-OSD Kaushik, Blames CM Yogi's Aide Awanish...

‘Dustbin Jitna Hai’: Akhilesh Yadav Targets Ex-OSD Kaushik, Blames CM Yogi's Aide Awanish...

Did Mahatma Gandhi Advise Hindu Women To Commit Suicide To Avoid Rape, As Shown In Vivek Agnihotri's...

Did Mahatma Gandhi Advise Hindu Women To Commit Suicide To Avoid Rape, As Shown In Vivek Agnihotri's...

Rajasthan Rain Fury: 193 Dead, 36 Injured This Monsoon Season

Rajasthan Rain Fury: 193 Dead, 36 Injured This Monsoon Season

Northern Railway Duped: 853 'Silver' Medals Found To Be Copper

Northern Railway Duped: 853 'Silver' Medals Found To Be Copper