73% trust PM Modi against China, 61% have no trust in Rahul Gandhi: C-Voter Survey

India overwhelmingly trusts Prime Minister Narendra Modi to handle China, which is now a bigger enemy than Pakistan, and the country thirsts for revenge against the attack on Indian soldiers in Ladakh on June 15, according to the latest IANS CVoter Snap Poll.

As per the survey, 72.6 percent have faith in the handling of the current situation by the Prime Minister to a "great extent", 16.2 percent have the confidence to "some extent", while 11.2 percent people have no trust at all. The survey also revealed that more than 70 percent of people across the country trust Prime Minister Narendra Modi on matters of national security.

The poll, conducted just days after the incidents in Ladakh, gives a very sharp barometer of the country's mood. Modi enjoys a high level of trust, but the fundamental change is now that China is considered a bigger enemy than Pakistan.

Former Defence Minister George Fernandes had flagged the China threat many a time, but at that point of time, it had not become a dominant national discourse.

However, the country wants retribution against China and is seeking suitable revenge but does not feel that suitable steps have been taken against China. Not just Opposition voters, but even BJP voters want a suitable reply to China and the public mood is against normalising business or trade ties with China.

Yashwant Deshmukh, Founder-Director, CVoter International, said, "The question has gone beyond trustworthiness. The nation supports PM Modi but there is a fundamental shift that now China is seen as a bigger enemy. However, the public mood wants a befitting reply to China."

China is now clearly problem number 1 for India. As per the snap poll, 68.3 percent say China is a bigger problem for India than Pakistan, while only 31.7 percent see Pakistan as a bigger threat.