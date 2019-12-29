7 detained in Chennai for drawing anti-CAA rangoli on streets, released later

Chennai police have detained 5 individuals from the Besant Nagar area on Sunday morning for drawing rangolis or kolams on the streets to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the National Population Register (NPR).

The police detained the protesters and took them to the station citing ‘unlawful assembly’. They were kept in a community hall next to the J5 Shastri Nagar police station. According to The News Minute, those detained include four women and one man -Gayathri, Arthi, Kalyani,Pragathi and Madan. The police also detained two advocates who later went to the police station.