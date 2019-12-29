7 detained in Chennai for drawing anti-CAA rangoli on streets, released later

Chennai police have detained 5 individuals from the Besant Nagar area on Sunday morning for drawing rangolis or kolams on the streets to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the National Population Register (NPR).
The police detained the protesters and took them to the station citing ‘unlawful assembly’. They were kept in a community hall next to the J5 Shastri Nagar police station. According to The News Minute, those detained include four women and one man -Gayathri, Arthi, Kalyani,Pragathi and Madan. The police also detained two advocates who later went to the police station.
The protesters had informed the police of their 'unique' way of protest. However, the police had denied the permission. “Though there is nothing wrong in drawing ‘kolams’, they cannot do it and obstruct traffic. Hence we asked them to leave,” said a senior police officer told The Hindu.
According to ANI's latest report, the police have released the seven persons who were detained earlier today in Besant Nagar.
