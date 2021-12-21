68 Indian fishermen detained by Sri Lankan Navy between 18-20 Dec, MEA says talks underway for their release

Sri Lanka Navy arrested another 13 Indian fishermen while poaching in Sri Lankan waters and seized their two boats during a special operation conducted in the seas west of the Analathivu Island, Jaffna on Monday (Dec 20).

The arrests has created a massive row in the state of Tamil Nadu where fisherman all across the state are protesting against the arrest of the Indian fisherman and are demanding the central government's intervention into the matter.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has written to EAM Dr S Jaishankar seeking intervention and to secure the release of 68 Indian fishermen that were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy.

CM has appealed to the central government to use its diplomatic channels to put an end to these tactics that the Tamil Nadu government claim is nothing but intimidation by way of arresting these innocent fishermen.

The Ministry of External Affairs has said that the government is making all the efforts to secure the early release of the Indian fishermen from Sri Lanka.

"We are concerned about the detention of Indian fishermen from Tamil Nadu by Sri Lankan authorities between 18-20 December 2021. As per our information, 68 fishermen and 10 boats have been taken into custody," MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said.

“Our High Commission in Colombo has taken up the issue of early release of the Indian fishermen and boats with the government of Sri Lanka,” he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Speaking about one fisherman who was indisposed, Bagchi said the Indian consular officer has visited him in the hospital to check on his welfare.

As a result of the Navy’s continuous effort to prevent poaching by Indian fishing trawlers in Sri Lankan territorial waters, 10 Indian fishing trawlers and 68 Indian fishermen were taken into naval custody, during such operations in the Northern and North Central Naval Commands on 18th, 19th and 20th December.

