6 killed in house, wall collapses due to heavy rains in UP

Lucknow/Fatehpur (UP): Six people were killed in incidents of house and wall collapse in Fatehpur, Pratapgarh and Kaushambi districts of Uttar Pradesh due to heavy rains, police said on Thursday.

According to meteorological department, Pratapgarh and Ayodhya received 20 cm rainfall in the last 24 hours. The heavy downpour resulted in waterlogging at several places and caused inconvenience to people.

In Fatehpur district, two people were buried under the rubble of their 'kutcha' house after it collapsed in Mohammadpur Gaunti late on Wednesday night, police said. Tiya (18) and her sister Muskaan (3), daughters of Rakesh Lodhi, died on the spot, SHO of Sultanpur Ghosh Police Station Arvind Kumar Gautam said.

In another incident in the district, a couple and their daughter Komal (2) were sleeping when their 'kutcha' house collapsed in Mardaha village on Wednesday night, SHO Kalyanpur Police Station, Amit Kumar Mishra said.

The neighbours rushed to their rescue but could not save the girl, the SHO said, adding that the couple sustained injuries and was admitted to a government hospital.

In Pratapgarh district's Gode village under Kotwali Police Station area, one person was killed and three others injured when the wall of a house collapsed while they were sleeping.

Inspector-in-charge of the police station, Ravindra Rai said Ramzan (18) died in the incident while his sister and her two children were injured and admitted to a hospital.

In a similar incident in Gahrichak village under Kandhai Police Station area, Urmila Misra (55) died when her 'kutcha' house collapsed due to rains, Inspector Neeraj Walia said.

In Kaushambi, a woman was killed and her husband injured when their house in Birner village in Sarai Akeel area collapsed due to heavy rains on Wednesday evening. While Murdi Devi (62) died during treatment, condition of her husband Prem Narain (65) was stated to be stable, police said.

In the state capital, waterlogging was reported from several places due to the heavy rainfall since Wednesday night.

Rainwater entered the office of the Lucknow Municipal Corporation and trees fell at various places while some roads caved in too.

Taking note of the heavy rainfall, District Magistrate, Lucknow Abhishek Prakash has advised people to remain indoors and avoid going out.

Delhi gets highest rainfall since 1964

The monsoon this year has dumped a bounteous 1,160.8 mm of rainfall in Delhi till Thursday evening, the highest since 1964 and the third-highest since the data has been maintained by the IMD.

Delhi's September rainfall has breached the 400-mm mark.

At 404.4 mm till Thursday evening, it is the maximum rainfall recorded in the month since 417.3 mm in September 1944.

To put things into perspective, Delhi had received 404 mm rainfall in the entire 2019 monsoon period.

The figures are still evolving as more rainfall is predicted in the city during the month.

Experts say that it is on course to become the second-wettest monsoon ever in Delhi by the time it withdraws.

Normally, Delhi records 653.6 mm of rainfall during the monsoon season. Last year, the capital gauged 648.9 mm of precipitation.

Between June 1, when the monsoon season starts in the country, and September 15, the city normally gets 614.3 mm of rainfall. The monsoon withdraws from Delhi by September 25.

According to the IMD, the Safdarjung Observatory, which is considered the official marker for the city, has received 1,160.8 mm of rainfall this season till Thursday afternoon. It had gauged 1,155.6 mm of rainfall in 1975 and 1,190.9 mm in 1964.

The all-time record is 1,420.3 mm rainfall in 1933.

Earlier, the weather department issued an orange alert for moderate rain in Delhi during the day. Light rain is likely on Friday.

Mahesh Palawat, vice president, Skymet Weather, a private forecasting agency, said, "On and off rains will continue till September 23-24 due to the expected late withdrawal of monsoon.

"This means Delhi may record its second-wettest monsoon ever by the time it withdraws," he said.

This is the third time in the last two decades that the monsoon rainfall in Delhi breached the 1,000 mm mark.

The city had recorded 1,031.5 mm of rainfall in the monsoon season in 2010. In 2003, the capital had gauged 1,050 mm of it.

Delhi received 636 mm, 544 mm, 876 mm, 370.8 mm and 505.5 mm during the monsoon season in 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014 and 2015, respectively.

It recorded 524.7 mm of rainfall in 2016, 641.3 mm in 2017, 762.6 mm in 2018, 404.3 mm in 2019, and 576.5 mm in 2020, according to the IMD data.

