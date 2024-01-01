6 Killed After Car Goes Out Of Control & Hits Divider In Jamshedpur: Visuals Surface

JAMSHEDPUR ACCIDENT | ANI

Jamshedpur: Six people were killed and two others injured as the car they were travelling in hit a road divider in Jamshedpur city of Jharkhand on Monday morning, police said.

#WATCH | Jharkhand: 6 people died in a road accident in Jamshedpur after their car went uncontrolled and hit the divider. pic.twitter.com/Tm5Ju6MJ7V — ANI (@ANI) January 1, 2024

The accident took place near Circuit House Square in Bistupur police station area around 5 am, an officer said.

#WATCH | Jamshedpur accident | Officer-in-charge Anjani Tiwari says "An accident took place near Circuit House under Bishtupur Police Station area, at 5:15 am this morning. Three injured people were admitted to MGM Hospital. They are undergoing treatment. The reason for the… pic.twitter.com/ebRoHiVSi5 — ANI (@ANI) January 1, 2024

Car carried 8 passengers

Jamshedpur Senior Superintendent of Police Kaushal Kishore told PTI, "Eight persons were traveling in a five-seater car, which first hit a road divider and then a roadside pole. Five of them were killed on the spot, while three were taken to a hospital, where one more person succumbed to injuries while the remaining two are undergoing treatment."