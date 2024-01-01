 6 Killed After Car Goes Out Of Control & Hits Divider In Jamshedpur: Visuals Surface
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia6 Killed After Car Goes Out Of Control & Hits Divider In Jamshedpur: Visuals Surface

6 Killed After Car Goes Out Of Control & Hits Divider In Jamshedpur: Visuals Surface

The accident took place near Circuit House Square in Bistupur police station area

PTIUpdated: Monday, January 01, 2024, 11:57 AM IST
article-image
JAMSHEDPUR ACCIDENT | ANI

Jamshedpur: Six people were killed and two others injured as the car they were travelling in hit a road divider in Jamshedpur city of Jharkhand on Monday morning, police said.

The accident took place near Circuit House Square in Bistupur police station area around 5 am, an officer said.

Car carried 8 passengers

Jamshedpur Senior Superintendent of Police Kaushal Kishore told PTI, "Eight persons were traveling in a five-seater car, which first hit a road divider and then a roadside pole. Five of them were killed on the spot, while three were taken to a hospital, where one more person succumbed to injuries while the remaining two are undergoing treatment."

Read Also
Mumbai: 50-Year-Old Woman Killed By Speeding Auto In Borivali West; 3rd Fatal Accident This Week
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Invitation Only To...': Says Ram Temple Priest In Response To Uddhav Thackeray's 'No Invite'...

'Invitation Only To...': Says Ram Temple Priest In Response To Uddhav Thackeray's 'No Invite'...

India Commences 2024 With Successful Launch Of ISRO's XPoSat Mission (IN PICS)

India Commences 2024 With Successful Launch Of ISRO's XPoSat Mission (IN PICS)

Vijay Mallya Shares Happy New Year Wishes, X Users Begin Meme Fest

Vijay Mallya Shares Happy New Year Wishes, X Users Begin Meme Fest

6 Killed After Car Goes Out Of Control & Hits Divider In Jamshedpur: Visuals Surface

6 Killed After Car Goes Out Of Control & Hits Divider In Jamshedpur: Visuals Surface

95 Samosas & 200 Ketchups Ordered At 2 Different Cities; Swiggy Calls It 'Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi'

95 Samosas & 200 Ketchups Ordered At 2 Different Cities; Swiggy Calls It 'Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi'