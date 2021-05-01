'6 hours of liquid oxygen backup left...': Delhi's Fortis Hospital seeks urgent aid amid rising COVID-19 cases

As the COVID-19 pandemic rages, hospitals in Delhi continue to face an oxygen crisis. On Saturday morning, several hospitals sounded the alarm over dwindling supplies, with Fortis Hospital in the Vasant Kunj area stating that more than a hundred lives were at stake.

Speaking to CNN-News18, hospital authorities said that while they had more than a hundred critical patients on oxygen support, they had now been left with six hours of liquid medical oxygen backup. "Our supplier is INOX, but we are unable to sustain with such low supply. We are seeking urgent help from the concerned authorities to avoid the disaster,” the publication quoted them as saying.

Earlier in the day, Delhi's Aakash Hospital has reportedly flagged an acute shortage, contending that their existing supplies would only last till 2 pm. As the Delhi High Court resumed a hearing on the shortage of oxygen supply, beds, and medicines in the city's hospital's Batra Hospital flagged a similar issue. "We are in SOS since 6am today morning, we have 307 patients admitted, out of whom 230 are on oxygen support," officials told the court.