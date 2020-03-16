53 Indians evacuated from Iran moved to Army Wellness Centre in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer

Jaisalmer (Rajasthan): Fifty-three Indian nationals evacuated from the Iranian cities of Tehran and Shiraz were moved to the Army Wellness Centre in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer on Monday upon their arrival in the state.

All 53 Indians -- 52 students and a teacher -- underwent preliminary screening at the airport prior to being sent to the Army Wellness Centre. This is the fourth batch of Indians evacuated from Iran -- a Middle Eastern country which is among the worst affected countries with most cases and fatalities from coronavirus ioutside of China.