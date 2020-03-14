Latest coronavirus update in India: Schools, colleges, gyms, theatres to remain shut in Rajasthan till March 30

As a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of Corona Virus, Rajasthan government has ordered that all schools, colleges, coaching centres, gyms, cinema halls and theatres will remain closed till March 30. Music and theatre shows shall also remain suspended during this period.

Chief Minister has also urged the people to no organise marriages and other functions at a large scale and keep the guest list small. The decision will however not affect the board examination being held in schools and colleges. The examinations shall be held as per schedule. Medical and nursing colleges too shall continue to function normally.

Gehlot has urged the people to not be scared of Corona Virus and urged them to stay away from crowded places and use public transport only when necessary.