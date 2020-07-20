5 Rafale jets may be inducted in Air Force by July-end

NEW DELHI: The first batch of five Rafale fighter jets is likely to be inducted into the Indian Air Force on July 29, the force said on Monday. Indian has signed a deal with France for the supply of 36 Rafale jets capable of carrying a range of potent weapons.

IAF said the final induction ceremony will take place in the second half of August. “The first batch of 5 IAF Rafale is likely to arrive in India by the end of July. The aircraft will be inducted at Air Force Station Ambala on July 29 subject to weather,” the IAF said.