5 more die in Assam floods

New Delhi / Guwahati / Patna

The flood situation has remained critical in Assam as well as in Bihar. Five more persons have lost their lives in Assam, while nearly 26.37 lakh have been affected in 27 districts, an official bulletin said on Sunday. In Bihar too, the flood situation is unabated with nearly 15 lakh being affected.

In Assam, Barpeta and Kokrajhar districts reported two deaths each, and one death was reported from Morigaon district, according to the daily flood report of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA). With this, the total number of people losing their lives in this year's flood and landslide has gone up to 128 across the state. Of them, 102 were killed in flood-related incidents and 26 in landslides.

The deluge has affected 11 districts of Bihar, and at least 10 have lost their lives so far, the state disaster management department said on Sunday. According to the department, Darbhanga is the worst-affected district, as 5.36 lakh people there have either been displaced or are trapped inside their homes.

Union minister assures CM Sonowal: Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Sunday spoke to Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal and assured him all help from the Centre to restore and repair infrastructure damaged in floods due to incessant rains in the state. The Union Minister for Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) also said the North Eastern Council (NEC) will extend whatever help required.

The minister has offered the Assam CM whatever possible assistance needed from his ministry for the damages caused by incessant rains, floods and landslides, an official statement said.

Singh said the central government is constantly monitoring the flood situation in Assam, Arunachal Pradesh and other affected states in the northeast.

129 animals dead: A total of 129 animal casualties have been reported at Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve in Bokakhat here due to drowning and other reasons, according to the Assam government.

“129 animal casualties reported at Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve, Bokahat due to drowning and other reasons, so far," said Government of Assam. The animals which have been rescued include 14 rhinos, five wild buffaloes, eight wild boars, two swamp deer, 95 hog deer, a sambar, three porcupines, and a Python.

IAF helicopters drop food in Bihar: Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopters have dropped food packets in several flood-hit areas in Bihar. Each packet contains two-and-half kg of rice, one kg gram, 500 gm jaggery, a match box and packet of candles. As many as 1.36 lakh people have been evacuated from the marooned areas so far, the department said, adding that 14,011 people have put up in 26 relief camps. Over 1.77 lakh people were being fed at 463 community kitchens in Bihar.

Woman delivers in rescue boat

A woman delivered a baby on one of the rescue boats of NDRF’s 9th battalion in East Champaran. The newborn's mother hailed from Gobari village of the district. NDRF Commandant Vijay Sinha said the NDRF personnel are trained in handling childbirth during emergencies. The mother and the newborn girl were shifted to a primary health centre.