5-day assembly session sans question hour

Gandhinagar

The Gujarat cabinet on Wednesday decided to call a monsoon session for five days from September 21. It has requested the assembly speaker to drop question hours. In farmers interest, the state government will procure groundnut at the minimum support price of Rs1055 for 20 kilogram.

Announcing the decision, minister for state for Parliament Affairs Pradipsinh Jadeja said here in 5 days session, it will begin with passing a condolence resolution paying tribute to former President late Pranab Mukherjee. Later, about 24 bills will be placed for discussion and approval of the assembly. Bills will be tabled are like amendments in PASA act, Land Grabbing Prohibition Act, Goonda Anti Social Activities Act, Revenue Registration Act, Salaries cut off MLAs and ministers bill and some others.

For the first time, junior MLAs will be taking part in an assembly session, while sitting in visitors galleries. To maintain social distancing in house, even ministers, seniors, MLAs will be sitting at distance. All ministers and MLAs will have to take a corona test, only on confirmation of negative results, they will be allowed to participate, added the minister.

The other decision, cabinet took was to procure groundnut from farmers at the MSP of Rs1,055 for 20 kg. The decision was announced by Civil Supplies Minister Jayesh Radadia. He added the state will procure through Gujarat State Civil Supplies Corporation and Gujarat State Cooperative Marketing Federation Ltd (GUJCOMASOL).

The state agriculture data of the monsoon season states that farmers have cultivated crops on 85.11 lakh hectares of land. Groundnut cultivation is 134% this year.