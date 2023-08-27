'4G, 3G, 2G': Amit Shah's Jibe At Congress, BRS, AIMIM In Telangana

Hitting out at the Congress, the BRS, and AIMIM for their engagement in dynasty politics, Union Home Minister Amit Shah labeled them as the "4G, 3G, 2G" parties.

Addressing the Raitu Gosa – BJP Barosa Public Meeting in Khammam, Shah remarked that the countdown has commenced for the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao-led BRS government, which he characterised as "corrupt and oppressive" and bolstered by the support of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi.

"Congress is a 4G party--Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira ji, Rajiv ji and now Rahul Gandhi--It is a four generation party. KCR's party is the 2G party and Owaisi's party is 3G party," the home minister said.

Shah stated, "Neither 2G, nor 3G, nor 4G will come. The time for the lotus has arrived." Shah accused BRS of crushing the aspirations of many who perished in the pursuit of a separate statehood. As the elections draw near, Shah expressed confidence that the BJP will establish its governance, affirming their victory in the upcoming Telangana Assembly polls.

“The future Chief Minister of Telangana will be from the BJP under the leadership of PM Modi," Shah said.

