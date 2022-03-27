43-day long Shri Amarnath Yatra to commence from 30 June 2022: Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday held a meeting with members of the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board to discuss matters related to the upcoming Amarnath Yatra in detail.

In the meeting, it was decided that this time, Shri Amarnath Yatra will start from 30th June and will end as per tradition on the day of Raksha Bandhan following all Covid protocols and restrictions.

It will be a 43-day journey for the pilgrims of lord Shiva.

In a tweet, LG Manoj Sinha said, "The 43-day holy pilgrimage will commence on 30th June with all covid protocols in place & culminate, as per the tradition, on the day of Raksha Bandhan. We had an in-depth discussion on various issues also on the upcoming Yatra."

Amarnath Temple is a Hindu shrine located in Jammu and Kashmir, India. The cave is situated at an altitude of 3,888 m (12,756 ft), about 141 km (88 mi) from Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, reached through Pahalgam town. The shrine represents an important part of Hinduism.

The Amarnathji Shrine Board is responsible for the better management of the Shri Amarnathji Yatra, the up-gradation of facilities for holy pilgrims and matters connected therewith or incidental thereto.

Published on: Sunday, March 27, 2022, 04:18 PM IST