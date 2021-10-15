41 UP dists now Covid free

Lucknow

Forty one districts in Uttar Pradesh are now Covid free.

The drop in fresh and active cases in Amroha, Ayodhya, Badaun, Baghpat, Ballia, Basti, Bahraich, Bhadohi, Bijnor, Chandauli, Chitrakoot, Deoria, Etah, Etawah, Farrukhabad, Fatehpur, Ghazipur, Gonda, Hamirpur, Hapur, Hardoi, Hathras, Jaunpur, Kanpur Dehat, Kasganj, Kushinagar, Lakhimpur Kheri, Lalitpur, Mahoba, Mainpuri, Mau, Mirzapur, Rampur, Sant Kabir Nagar, Shamli, Shravasti, Siddhartha Nagar, Sitapur, Sonbhadra, Sultanpur and Unnao, indicate complete elimination of Covid from over 54 per cent of the state.

According to a government spokesman, none of the 75 districts in the state have reported fresh Covid cases in double-digits lately, which indicates the virus is receding.

The transmission levels in the state have been brought down by restricting the fresh cases below 50 for over two consecutive months.

The state continues to scale up the stringent testing mechanism, which has helped in breaking the Covid chain with effective protocols in place, and by sticking to the time-tested strategy of case isolation and contact-tracing, combined with an alert community surveillance system.

Published on: Friday, October 15, 2021, 12:51 AM IST