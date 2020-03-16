4 MLAs quit as Gujarat Congress gets Rajya Sabha jitters

Gandhinagar: The worst fears of the Congress in Gujarat may be coming true in a repeat of the 2017 scenario, following reports that four if its legislators have resigned their seats, putting the election of one of their two candidates for the Rajya Sabha in jeopardy.

The election to four seats from the state are slated for March 26. If this be so -- for official confirmation was awaited -- the Congress strength in the Gujarat Vidhan Sabha would diminish from 73 to 69, which would not be enough to get both their candidates elected.

There was also speculation that the party may withdraw one of their two candidates rather than risk defeat, but the state Congress leadership denied any such move.

With about ten days to polling date, in a bid to protect its flock, the Congress has begun moving out some of its legislators to the safe sanctuary of neighbouring Rajasthan which is Congress ruled.