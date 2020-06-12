4 cops, 4 civic staffers axed

Lucknow: A video clip surfaced on social media on Thursday shows some municipal workers lifting a body lying on the roadside and dumping it in a garbage van in the presence of police officials in Balrampur city of Uttar Pradesh.

Alok Panday, a journalist posted the video on Twitter stating, “Shameful, Appalling visuals from Balrampur. The body of a 52-year-old, who collapsed and died on the road outside a government office yesterday, dumped in a garbage van in presence of @Balrampolice and taken away.”

Taking cognizance of the tweet, Balrampur police announced on the Twitter suspension of the one police constables and three of his juniors present at the scene. The cops termed the incident as “insensitive and regrettable”. The tweet added the four municipality employees have also been found guilty.

It emerged the cops reached there after getting a lead that a body was lying on the road. Cops arrived at the spot and managed to identify the man. To send his body for postmortem, a garbage van was used. The police chief of the district Dev Ranjan Verma said, “Myself and the district magistrate have seen the video. A joint enquiry into the incident has been ordered. Four cops and four municipal officers have been suspended.”