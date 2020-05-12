4 Border Security Force personnel test positive, Covid count in West Bengal unit 9

Prema Rajaram

Kolkata

Four more BSF personnel in West Bengal tested positive for Covid on Sunday, said sources. The 4 of them were from the BSF Tagorevilla Campus in Alamabazar. One was an assistant sub-inspector. In total, 6 BSF personnel were tested in this batch, results for which were out on Sunday. This takes the count to 9, as five BSF personnel tested positive last week. Close to 80 men have been quarantined. More BSF men are being tested at the BSF Composite Hospital in Salt Lake. The count is estimated to cross 50 BSF personnel waiting to be tested for Covid.

6 BSF personnel were tested earlier in the month, of them, 5 tested positive and are admitted to state-run MR Bangur Hospital in Tollygunj; 5 of them who tested positive earlier, were on escort duty with one of the two inter-ministerial central teams (ICMT) sent by the Union Home Ministry for spot assessment of the Covid situation in the state. The team had stayed at the BSF Officers’ Institute on Gurusaday road in Ballygunge. Those testing positive earlier were on duty since April 20. The first confirmed case which was established on May 1, was a constable who was driving one of the vehicles used by the IMCT, Subsequently, 9 more of the BSF Camp in Alambazar were established as being positive for Covid.