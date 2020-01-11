37 people of WhatsApp group linked to JNU violence identified by SIT: Delhi Police

New Delhi: Thirty-seven people from the 60-member WhatsApp group named 'Unity against Left' have been identified by the Special Investigation Team (SIT), said the Delhi Police in a press conference on Friday.

According to the police, the group was created against the Left parties on January 5, the day when violence broke out in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) premises.

Earlier, the Delhi Police Crime Branch investigating the case of violence in JNU had identified and released photographs of nine suspects, including JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh.