36 Days, 9477 Miles, 19 States: Sadhguru shares experience of exploring spiritual America

“For the last 40-45 years or so, I’ve continuously been travelling, but this has been a journey like no other. This particular trip was scheduled for 21 days, but it went on for 36 days. Our team of 16 people operated like one organism. What we’ve seen and experienced is very difficult to articulate. It’s the pain in the land, which brought me here,” says Sadhguru.

The spiritual leader also spent Indigenous Peoples’ Day on October 12 in conversation with Black Eyed Peas’ Taboo, a rapper who is also of Mexican Native American origin. Sadhguru also met Hollywood star Will Smith at his home and met with his family. “Sadhguru is in town. I have been following him for a while. He wrote a wonderful book called ‘Inner Engineering.’ I want my family to meet spiritual people, to start interacting with people who are not hooked on the material world,” Will Smith said in a behind-the-scenes video shared by Sadhguru on Instagram.