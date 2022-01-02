3,100 new COVID-19 cases expected to be reported today in Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal, says no need to panic

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said the national capital is expected to see 3,100 new COVID-19 cases during the day and urged citizens to not panic.

"COVID-19 cases are increasing rapidly in Delhi, but there is no need to panic. Currently, the active cases in the city are 6360. Today, 3100 new cases expected to be reported today. Only 246 hospital beds were occupied yesterday. All cases are mild and asymptomatic," Arvind Kejriwal said.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"As of now, only 82 oxygen beds in hospitals are occupied. Delhi government is prepared will 37,000 beds. I just want to tell you that all new cases are with mild symptoms, asymptomatic, so there is no need to panic," the Chief Minister said.

He presented data to show that despite an increase in the number of cases, bed occupancy in hospitals is even lesser than one per cent and is very low as compared to last year's deadly second wave of coronavirus in April.

"Active COVID-19 cases rose from about 2,000 on December 29, 2021 to 6,000 on January 1, but the number of patients in hospitals dipped during this period. On December 29, 2021 as many as 262 beds were occupied while on January 1 it was 247 only," Kejriwal said in a virtual press conference.

He said that on March 27 last year, Delhi had 6,600 active cases and 1,150 oxygen beds were occupied. As many as 145 patients were on ventilator compared to five now, he said.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, January 02, 2022, 12:29 PM IST