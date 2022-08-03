e-Paper Get App

31-year-old woman tests positive for Monkeypox in Delhi, takes India's tally to 9

Wednesday, August 03, 2022
31-year-old woman tests positive for Monkeypox in Delhi, takes India's tally to 9 | File Photo

31-year-old woman tested positive for Monkeypox in Delhi taking India's tally to 9.

