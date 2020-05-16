30 municipal areas account for 79% of India’s COVID caseload

Tally crosses 85K; recovery rate 34%

Agencies / Our Bureau

New Delhi

Thirty municipal areas account for 79 per cent of India’s coronavirus infection caseload, the Group of Ministers (GoM) on COVID-19 was informed on Friday, as the death toll in the country reached 2,649, but it is still very low to the extent of only 0.13% of over 20 lakh tested so far or 3.23% of those hospitalised across the country as the confirmed cases detected. The total tally of cases climbed to 81,970.

A rise of 100 deaths and 3,967 cases was recorded in the last 24 hours since Thursday 8 am, according to the Union Health Ministry.

The number of active cases stood at 51,401 while 27,919 people have recovered and one patient has migrated, it said. In contrast, the recovery rate is rising every day. It rose to 34.06% on Friday as against 32.83% on Wednesday and 33.63% on Thursday, which the health ministry claims to be a good sign of the affected persons responding to the treatments given in India at a time when there is still no definite treatment prescribed anywhere in the world as a sure remedy.

“Thus, around 34.06% patients have recovered so far,” a senior health ministry official said.

As cases continue to rise, the GoM deliberated on the containment strategy and management of COVID-19, as well as the measures being taken by the Centre and various states.

At the 15th meeting of the high-level GoM held, under the chairmanship of Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, a detailed presentation on the current situation due to the coronavirus outbreak, both globally and in India, was made, according to a health ministry statement.

The GoM was informed “there are 30 municipal areas which constitute 79% of India’s caseload.” A total of 27,920 people have been cured of the disease with 1,685 in the last 24 hours, taking the recovery rate to 34.06%, the ministry said.